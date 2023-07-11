TMC resides in hearts of people: Mamata on panchayat poll win

Kolkata, July 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of West Bengal for the TMC's huge win in the panchayat elections.

The counting for the election to the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat, was still underway.

At the gram panchayat level, TMC won 29,665 seats and held the lead in 1,527 seats. The opposition BJP bagged 8,021 seats and was leading in 406 seats. The CPI(M) won 2,472 seats and was leading in 239 seats, while its ally Congress won 2,094 seats and was leading in 131 seats.

"It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

The elections were held on July 8 for over 73,000 seats in the panchayat system.