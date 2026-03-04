TMC resorting to violence ahead of elections, alleges Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Alleging attacks on BJP workers in several districts ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the main opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of resorting to violence and intimidation to retain power in the state.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya claimed that party workers had been targeted in various districts such as Hooghly, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, besides several places in Kolkata.

"Criminal elements and the Trinamool Congress have become one. Even before the festival of democracy begins, central forces have had to be deployed. It is a shame for the state," Bhattacharya said.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also accused the ruling party of indulging in religious polarisation.

"They (TMC) know they will have to give up power, and that is why they have become desperate to hold on to it," Bhattacharya said.

He claimed that the law and order situation in the state deteriorated, necessitating early deployment of central forces ahead of polls, a demand the party had repeatedly raised in previous elections as well.

Bhattacharya issued a warning to the state administration, saying officials would eventually have to work under a BJP government.

"Those state officers toeing the TMC line will have to work with the BJP government in the future," he said.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh denied Bhattacharya's allegations.

"The BJP is attempting to create unrest and polarisation for electoral gains," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said the TMC would have to face the consequences if the opposition party’s Poriborton Yatra from March 5 is attacked.

"Don't dare stop or attack our Poriborton Yatra. You will get tit for tat treatment," said Majumdar, a former state BJP president.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April. PTI SUS NN