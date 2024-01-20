TMC responds to needs and aspirations of people unlike BJP: Party spokesperson

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it always responds to the needs and aspirations of the people and carries out developmental work irrespective of its political position in an area.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters here that, unlike the BJP, TMC does not make false promises but keeps them when made.

"In September, our party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had committed to the people of Dhupguri that it will be upgraded to a subdivision. Subsequently, TMC leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has recently said Dhupguri will be now a subdivision. This shows how the party keeps its promises", he said.

Ghosh said that, unlike the BJP, Trinamool Congress does not discriminate in carrying out developmental work in places where it doesn't have its elected representatives.

"Since the BJP has not own in West Bengal, it has stopped giving the state's due share of funds. But in Dhupguri development work had not stopped though TMC did not have an MLA there until Nirmal Roy won the bypolls in September", he said.

Ghosh said that while the BJP is doing politics with the help of ED, CBI and religion, the Trinamool Congress is only working for the welfare of the people.

Being declared a subdivision, Dhupguri will see an improvement in the delivery of basic services and government welfare schemes in the region located in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal.

Ghosh also said this is also the reason why TMC vote share is increasing in various elections. PTI dc RG