TMC responsible for BLO suicides; BJP will replace Mamata’s ‘govt of infiltrators’: Bihar minister

Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar minister and BJP’s in-charge for West Bengal, Mangal Pandey, on Friday blamed the Trinamool Congress for the suicides of BLOs in that state, while asserting that his party will replace Mamata Banerjee’s “government of infiltrators”.

Special Intensive Revision is being conducted in West Bengal, where elections to the 294-member assembly are due in a few months. Several BLOs died, including a few by suicide, allegedly due to pressure from SIR-related work.

“Mamata ji is trying to stop the SIR exercise by influencing the system through deploying the entire government machinery and forcing officials to act in a manner that benefits the TMC,” Pandey alleged, while talking to reporters here.

The Bihar health minister claimed that BLOs in West Bengal are dying by suicide due to undue pressure created by the Mamata Banerjee regime.

“We have heard reports of suicides by people associated with the SIR work. TMC members pressurise them to do wrong, and when an official or BLO refuses, the leaders exert so much pressure that they take such drastic steps,” he alleged.

Banerjee has claimed that SIR anxiety has claimed the lives of 110 people, including suicides, and three to four people are dying each day for the same reason.

Accusing Banerjee of “spreading anarchy and staging drama on the streets,” Pandey alleged that people are brought from Bangladesh to West Bengal to vote for her.

“This government of infiltrators will no longer work. The people of West Bengal will not let their rights and power be snatched away and given to infiltrators,” the minister said.

Pandey claimed that the BJP will form the government after defeating the TMC in the assembly polls in the neighbouring state.

“When the double-engine government is formed there, development will accelerate just as it has in other states ruled by the BJP and its allies,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s occupation as a tea seller in his formative years.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention on Thursday, Kharge had said, “He (Narendra Modi) says ‘I am a chaiwala’ only to garner votes.” “Even though he is Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge ji cannot make decisions independently. He follows the cues of those born with silver spoons, or those born abroad who are now trying to control Indian politics,” Pandey quipped.

He asserted that PM Narendra Modi has emerged from poverty and understands the pain of the poor.

“He (Modi) has become the leader of the poor, who works to alleviate their suffering. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and his party members are all billionaires. What would they know about the pain of selling tea, carrying a kettle, or the struggles of a poor family?” Pandey said.

The health minister also announced that a special campaign under the Filaria Eradication Mission will be run in Bihar from February 10 to 27.

He said that on February 11, a mega campaign will be launched with the goal of providing filaria medications to 1.5 crore people in a single day. PTI SUK NN