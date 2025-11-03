TMC resumes demolition drive against illegal buildings

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation resumed its demolition drive against unauthorised multi-storey buildings in the Diva Ward Committee area amidst heavy security, by vacating two buildings and razing commercial premises.

The civic body targeted two of the seven remaining illegal structures identified in a petition filed in the High Court. Out of the ten buildings originally listed, three had already been completely razed.

"As per the order of the High Court, action was taken against two of the remaining seven buildings on Monday. So far, both buildings have been vacated, while the commercial premises there have been demolished. Also, the doors of all the flats have been broken. The eviction action will continue against the remaining buildings as well," according to a release issued by the TMC.

Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Umesh Birari confirmed the development. PTI COR NSK