TMC revamps district set-up in West Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) With an eye on the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday overhauled its district organisation across the state, appointing coordinators to oversee poll preparedness in respective assembly segments.

In a statement on Monday night, the party said, "Under the guidance and inspiration of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the appointment of district coordinators with responsibility of respective assembly constituencies in West Bengal." District coordinators were announced in 34 segments.

Prominent among them are Jagdish Basunia, Rabindranath Ghosh and Partha Pratim Roy in different segments of Coochbehar; Krishna Kalyani in different parts of Uttar Dinajpur; Mausam Benazir Noor in part of Malda; Ujjawl Biswas in part of Nadia and Jyotipriya Mallick and Rathin Ghosh in parts of North 24 Parganas.

Others include Manoj Tiwary in Howrah Sadar; Becharam Manna in a part of Hooghly; Swapan Debnath in a part of Purba Bardhaman; Moly Ghatak in part of Paschim Bardhaman, Saokat Mollah in Canning Paschim, Purba Bhangar, Satgachia in South 24 Parganas; Baiswannor Chattopadhyay and Priyadarshini Hakim in parts of South Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh in a part of North Kolkata; Suprakash Giri and Rajib Banerjee in parts of Purba Medinipur and Manas Bhuniya in Ghatal.

In Birbhum, the existing core committee will continue to function without any district coordinator taking charge. PTI SUS MNB