TMC running autocratic regime where dissent is crushed: Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Tuesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of running an autocratic regime where any dissenter is being framed in false cases.

Chowdhury alleged that TMC leaders are casting a slur against women who are protesting against the alleged atrocities of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his followers in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests for the past few weeks over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities on women by Sheikh and his supporters.

"An authoritarian regime is prevailing under the rule of TMC where any dissenter is implicated in cases, even journalists are not safe. Reporters are being arrested and editors have cases filed against them. Certain TMC leaders are describing women as actors for speaking out the truth," Chowdhury told reporters.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha was commenting on a video clip which purportedly showed TMC MLA Saokat Molla alleging that the protesting women at Sandeshkhali were outsiders who were acting before the camera at the behest of opposition parties.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip which was in circulation since Monday night.

Chowdhury said, "No word of condemnation can be enough for such utterances against women. Those who are making such utterances should hold the mirror to themselves. The protest by Sandeshkhali women foretells the collapse of TMC in coming days." The Baharampur MP also condemned the arrest of ISF legislator Nausad Siddique who was earlier stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali.

"Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is scared as Siddique has challenged her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to contest (against Siddique)," Chowdhury said.