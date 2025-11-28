TMC rushes senior leaders to districts as party cracks whip over sluggish SIR camps

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) In a sweeping mid-SIR push, the TMC leadership has rushed nine senior leaders to districts with orders for on-ground supervision, after the party top brass sought fortnightly voter roll revision reports amid concerns of organisational slackness across several pockets.

TMC insiders said party chief Mamata Banerjee's dissatisfaction with the uneven progress of the SIR exercise triggered the latest shake-up, which many described as one of the sharpest organisational interventions by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in recent months.

His directive, announced in a closed-door meeting on Monday and enforced from Wednesday morning, asked leaders to "pack clothes for nine days, operate from the war room, not the party office", an instruction that immediately evoked memories of TMC's pre-2021 election mobilisations, when micro-monitoring at booth level became the party's winning formula.

Abhishek, who has already sent one review report to the party supremo and chief minister and is due to submit another on December 6, used Monday's meeting to publicly name leaders whose presence on the ground during the SIR exercise he found inadequate.

Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA Manoj Tiwari were among those singled out.

Leaders present at the meeting said Abhishek insisted that lack of field engagement at this stage could result in "avoidable political landmines" by the time West Bengal enters the 2026 election cycle.

Following the reprimand, the party sent Power Minister Aroop Biswas to supervise Hooghly and the Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts; Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty to Krishnanagar and Ranaghat organisational districts; Water Resources Minister Manas Bhunia to Bankura and Purulia; and Moloy Ghatak to Paschim Medinipur.

Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam was dispatched to Uttar Dinajpur and Malda; former IPS officer and 2024 Malda North Lok Sabha candidate Prasun Banerjee to Dakshin Dinajpur; Bishnupur MLA Dilip Mandal to Cooch Behar; minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to Jhargram; Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee to Murshidabad; and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha to Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the assigned leaders had reached their districts and immediately convened meetings with booth committees, block convenors and SIR monitors.

Several leaders were seen visiting polling stations to cross-check BLO functioning and verify whether deletions, inclusions and corrections were being tracked with the urgency Abhishek had demanded.

The political stakes behind the urgency are significant. The SIR, usually a quiet administrative exercise, has turned into a fiercely contested arena this year, with both the TMC and BJP accusing each other of manipulating voter lists through "fake inclusions", "motivated deletions" and "inflated rolls".

For the ruling party, the memories of complaints from 2019 and 2021 about missing voters in minority-dominated belts remain fresh, while the BJP has been alleging discrepancies in parts of South Bengal.

Sensitive districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, Hooghly, Cooch Behar and segments of Bardhaman remain crucial in Mamata Banerjee's 2026 strategy.

Abhishek's renewed district-focused model reflects a belief within the party that early, aggressive groundwork may help blunt the BJP's booth-level expansion, especially in North Bengal.

A senior leader summarised the moment, "This is not paperwork anymore. This is the first round of the 2026 election." With senior leaders camping in district war rooms till December 4, the ruling party has shifted into pre-election gear months ahead of schedule. PTI PNT NN