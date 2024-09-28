TMC says party MP Abhishek Banerjee pays medical expenses of vagrant pregnant woman

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday said the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has taken care of the medical expenses of a vagrant pregnant woman living in a shanty near Budge Budge rail station in South 24 Parganas district after she was taken to a local hospital.

Budge Budge is located within Banerjee’s Lok Sabha constituency, Diamond Harbour.

“Shri @abhishekaitc stood by a pregnant woman who was in distress by facilitating her operation. He took care of the medical expenses and arranged for her accommodation,” the party said in a post on X.

Abhishek Banerjee is considered the number two in the TMC.

A district official said the pregnant woman was found in a serious condition on the platform of Budge Budge rail station and admitted to a nearby hospital first and then taken to Budge Budge Municipal Hospital where she gave birth to a boy.

The woman was admitted to the hospital at the initiative of a eunuch and local party councilLor Kaushik Roy. Later, Banerjee facilitated the woman’s treatment, the official said.

Both the woman and the baby are fine.

Several couples have expressed interest in adopting the baby, but the authorities will follow the legal procedures before proceeding on the matter, the official said. PTI SUS NN