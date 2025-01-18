TMC seeks 'death penalty' for RG Kar convict

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Saturday welcomed the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling for the "death penalty" to set a strong precedent.

A trial court in Sealdah found Roy, a civic volunteer, guilty of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run hospital on August 9. The court is set to pronounce the sentence on Monday.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy told PTI, "The ruling must be followed by the harshest punishment possible for Roy." "This will not only serve as a warning to others who think they can get away with lawlessness but also restore people's faith in the system. We need to ensure that such actions are met with the strongest deterrent," he said.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the vilification of the investigation, which he claimed was done to serve vested political interests.

"We have said repeatedly that the RG Kar incident is horrific and condemnable. The CM herself condemned it in the strongest words and demanded the death penalty for the culprit. Kolkata Police arrested the perpetrator within 24 hours," he asserted.

"We denounced the incident from the very beginning. However, a section of people tried to spread misinformation and mislead the public to fulfil their political and personal interests. In three similar cases after RG Kar, the state police acted swiftly, and the perpetrators were given capital punishment. We want the death penalty for this convict as well." Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 103(1) carries a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.

The court stated that Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death and that the CBI had proven all the charges against him.

The incident triggered nationwide protests, with medics taking to the streets to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor and better security at state-run hospitals.

The Kolkata Police had arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the incident. The Calcutta High Court later handed over the investigation to the CBI, which sought the death penalty for Roy.

The in-camera trial began on November 12, and testimonies of 50 witnesses were recorded. The proceedings concluded on January 9.

Opposition parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the Kolkata Police's handling of the investigation. PTI PNT SOM