TMC seeks opposition leader post in Meghalaya assembly

Shillong, Aug 28 (PTI) Backed by the lone Congress MLA, the TMC on Wednesday demanded that the post of leader of opposition (LoP) in the Meghalaya assembly be offered to the party.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma said former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul M Sangma formally made a submission to him for the LoP post.

"The TMC, led by Mukul Sangma, demanded that the post of leader of opposition be offered to the party as it has the support of lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh. I have received the letter of submission. I am still examining the proposal and will make a decision very soon," the Speaker said.

Among political parties in the opposition, the TMC has five MLAs, and the Congress one.

The Congress had 5 MLAs in 2023 but its tally was reduced to just one after three of them joined the ruling NPP and one got elected as an MP.

The Speaker said the strength of the opposition is 10 per cent of the 60-member assembly.

"They have fulfilled the minimum 10 per cent criteria for the LoP post. But other things are under consideration. So I am reserving my decision and will take a call very soon," he said.

According to the Speaker, the TMC also demanded that the post of opposition chief whip be given to the lone Congress MLA.

The Congress legislator gave up the LoP post on Tuesday.