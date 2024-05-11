TMC seeks to apprise President about Sandeshkhali incidents

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it has become imperative for the party to apprise President Droupadi Murmu of the true unfolding of incidents at Sandeshkhali which had led to narratives and counter-narratives between the ruling party and the BJP.

Advertisment

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Shashi told reporters here that it is surprising that the BJP had taken a team from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and gave a "false portrayal" to none other than the President of the country.

"I feel there is a need to take a team from Sandeshkhali on our behalf and apprise the President of what had happened actually on the ground. We will seek the go-ahead from our top leadership for this", she said.

"The BJP team which had met the President had misguided her. The saffron camp is resorting to lies every now and then. Now we have to follow the right protocol to meet the President if our top leadership gives its approval in this regard", she said.

Advertisment

The BJP had levelled allegations against local Trinamool Congress leaders of Sandeshkhali that they had committed sexual harassment of women in the region. This had been refuted by the Trinamool Congress saying that this was a false narrative of the BJP and the saffron camp had allegedly paid money to women of Sandeshkhali to make "these false allegations".

A purported sting video, the authenticity of which was not verified by PTI, surfaced recently which showed the local BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal admitting that BJP had paid money to women of Sandeshkhali to make false allegations of sexual harassment.

"The BJP has stooped so low that the party has demeaned the prestige of women. They will get a befitting reply in the elections", Panja said.

Advertisment

She also alleged that the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) was also "involved in the conspiracy of the BJP at Sandeshkhali" and the Trinamool Congress will register a complaint against her with the Election Commission.

"The BJP should either apologise for this or keep quiet for now. The saffron party wants to portray that women are not safe in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress regime", she said.

The BJP wanted to reap political gains by making false narratives regarding Sandeshkhali, she said.

Regarding the allegations of outraging of modesty of a woman by the governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose, she said the police can make inquiries but cannot start legal proceedings against him as he enjoys immunity under the Constitution.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP was also hand-in-gloves with the coal mafia of West Bengal. "Many involved in smuggling of coal were seen during the departure of Home Minister Amit Shah from Durgapur airport on Friday", she alleged. PTI dc RG