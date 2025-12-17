TMC seeks video proof on MP smoking allegation; Abhishek says party will act if footage surfaces

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) TMC's Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the party would take appropriate action only if credible and complete video evidence emerges to substantiate allegations that a party MP smoked an e-cigarette inside Parliament.
His remarks came amid a political row after BJP MP Anurag Thakur lodged a written complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week, seeking action against a Trinamool Congress lawmaker for allegedly using an electronic cigarette inside the House.
"Until I see any full video footage, I cannot make any comment based solely on someone's allegation. If the full video is released, you may question me then, and we will issue a show-cause notice and take appropriate action at the party level," Banerjee, who is also the TMC national general secretary, told reporters at Kolkata airport.
Rejecting reliance on what he described as selective visuals, Banerjee said, "There are more than 50 cameras inside Parliament. Let them release the full footage and we will take necessary action. Until then, I won't reply to someone who is releasing a five-second clip." He underlined that the party does not condone any breach of parliamentary norms.
"We do not encourage such behaviour. Parliament is not the place for smoking, at least inside the House. We respect Parliament's dignity and rules," Banerjee said.
Thakur, the MP from Hamirpur, also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha last week without naming the TMC member concerned.
In his complaint to the Speaker, Thakur claimed that "a Member of Parliament belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress was seen openly using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House during the sittings", describing the alleged act as a breach of parliamentary decorum and rules.
The TMC leadership, however, maintained that any disciplinary step would be contingent on verifiable evidence and not on allegations alone.