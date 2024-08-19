National

TMC sees danger to Bengal govt with BJP trending #MamataMustResign

Shailesh Khanduri
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

Mamata Banerjee (File photo)

New Delhi: Facing countrywide outrage against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, the Trinamool Congress has decided to play yet another victim card even as its supremo Mamata Banerjee’s protest demanding justice remains afresh in people’s memory. 

The TMC on Monday attempted to make others believe that hashtag #MamataMustResign pushed by the BJP will see the fall of its government in West Bengal. 

The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign to oust the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. 

This campaign was initiated after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over a case, prompting BJP's IT cell to mobilize supporters to trend the hashtag. 

There are also calls from some quarters for stronger actions against Mamata Banerjee, with suggestions like #MamataMustBeArrested. 

Banerjee is facing significant criticism over her handling of several high-profile rape cases. 

Her responses, which included questioning the authenticity of some rape claims and suggesting that certain incidents were staged, undermined her commitment to women's safety and her credibility, many X users wrote. 

Despite this, political observers like Sreemoy Talukdar and Roopa B suggest that Mamata's voter base remains largely loyal, predicting she will win future elections due to the steadfast support from her core electorate. 

 

