TMC sees danger to Bengal govt with BJP trending #MamataMustResign

New Delhi: Facing countrywide outrage against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, the Trinamool Congress has decided to play yet another victim card even as its supremo Mamata Banerjee’s protest demanding justice remains afresh in people’s memory.

The TMC on Monday attempted to make others believe that hashtag #MamataMustResign pushed by the BJP will see the fall of its government in West Bengal.

The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign to oust the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

VERY IMPORTANT



BJP has unleashed a sinister toolkit in Bengal. The agenda is focused - to topple the Govt



There's an organized campaign being run by BJP by trending "Mamata Must Resign"



A genuine protest has been hijacked entirely by BJP.



Proof?



Thread with details 🧵 👇 — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) August 19, 2024

This campaign was initiated after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over a case, prompting BJP's IT cell to mobilize supporters to trend the hashtag.

There are also calls from some quarters for stronger actions against Mamata Banerjee, with suggestions like #MamataMustBeArrested.

Last night, people of West Bengal took to the streets, again.



Not only are they demanding justice for RG Kar rape and murder victim, they also raised slogans demanding Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.



"এ দফা, দাবি এক

মমতা ব্যানার্জির পদত্যাগ"



From Behala Chowrasta to… pic.twitter.com/M5qI9GfLqZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 19, 2024

Banerjee is facing significant criticism over her handling of several high-profile rape cases.

Her responses, which included questioning the authenticity of some rape claims and suggesting that certain incidents were staged, undermined her commitment to women's safety and her credibility, many X users wrote.

Despite this, political observers like Sreemoy Talukdar and Roopa B suggest that Mamata's voter base remains largely loyal, predicting she will win future elections due to the steadfast support from her core electorate.