TMC shielding infiltrators out of fear of losing power: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday accused the TMC of “orchestrating a conspiracy” to include Bangladeshis in the state's electoral rolls, asserting that the ruling party was “hearing its death knell” as it shields infiltrators to preserve its vote bank.

At a press conference here, Bhattacharya alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was misusing state machinery to protect illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community in order to manipulate electoral outcomes.

“From Barasat to Madhyamgram, fake voter cards have been issued to Bangladeshi nationals with the active involvement of local TMC leaders. BLOs (Booth Level Officers) are being threatened to ensure bogus names stay on the rolls,” he said.

Barasat and Madhyamgram are towns in North 24 Parganas district that shares a border with Bangladesh.

“The TMC is not just violating the law; it is destroying the very soul of our democratic system. This is not governance, it is desperation. Their fear is the sound of their own political death knell,” Bhattacharya remarked.

He said the fallout of the TMC’s alleged sheltering of infiltrators is now being felt across the country, with Bengali migrant workers facing discrimination.

“I receive calls regularly from across India. Employers are reluctant to hire Bengali workers not just in BJP-ruled states but also in Tamil Nadu, which is politically aligned with the TMC. This is the direct result of the TMC’s encouragement of illegal infiltration,” he claimed.

Bhattacharya further claimed that this "systemic patronage" of illegal migration was not only distorting the state’s demographic balance but also damaging the credibility of the electoral rolls.

On the BJP's demand for a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, he said, "Without SIR, free and fair elections in Bengal cannot be ensured." The TMC, on its part, has rubbished the allegations, calling them "communal rhetoric" and a "backdoor attempt to implement NRC" before the 2026 assembly elections.