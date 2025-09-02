TMC should bring Bill in Bengal assembly to reinstate 'untainted' teachers at workplaces: Suvendu

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday backed the demand of the 'untainted' candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test and asserted that a Bill or ordinance be brought by the ruling TMC to reinstate them at their workplaces.

Adhikari called on Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum functionary Suman Biswas and others at his assembly office during the day and supported the demand of the "eligible jobless teachers".

The 'untainted' teachers claimed that they had cleared the 2016 recruitment test and were not keen to appear for fresh exams, as they are not part of the list of 1806 'tainted' candidates.

The West Bengal School Service Commission released a list of 1,806 'tainted' candidates last week.

"The list of tainted candidates is out. Then, why should they (untainted) sit for fresh exams? We will support if the state government brings a Bill or ordinance to reinstate them, abiding by the directive of the judiciary," he told reporters.

Adhikari said he asked BJP legislative party's chief whip Shankar Ghosh to approach Speaker Biman Banerjee for a time to discuss the matter on September 4, the final day of the current assembly session.

The senior BJP leader said he will write to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and urge him to move the Supreme Court once again after the proposed discussion in the assembly.

Biswas and some other 'untainted' teachers also met Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

In April, the Supreme Court ordered the sacking of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-run and state-aided schools, describing the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted".

The apex court, later, modified its order, allowing 'untainted' teachers to carry on at their workplaces and draw salaries till December 31. PTI SUS BDC