TMC should learn from Tripura how to protect opposition: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Oct 10 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the TMC government in West Bengal should learn from the northeastern state how to ensure safety of opposition party leaders.

His remarks came a day after a six-member TMC delegation visited the state and submitted a memorandum to Governor N Indrasena Reddy, protesting the alleged attack on the party's state headquarters in Agartala earlier this week.

Alleging that the Trinamool leaders had come here to create trouble, Saha said, "They brought a tribal leader with them, and wanted to create a situation where they could claim he was attacked — but that did not happen." Saha admitted that a chaos occurred in front of Trinamool party headquarters which generally remains empty as the party has reduced to a signboard.

"It was a sudden outburst of anger after the deadly attack on our MP and MLA in North Bengal. No planned attack was carried out on the Trinamool party office. Police took prompt action and dispersed the protesters," he said.

"We handled the situation efficiently. Proper security was provided to them and not a single untoward incident occurred during their visit to our state. They should learn from Tripura how to provide security to opposition party leaders".

Saha said the Trinamool Congress would not be able to remain in power in Bengal for long.

"They speak lies after lies to serve their political interests. In north Bengal, two of our leaders were attacked by people owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress. And, now after arriving in Tripura, they are claiming that they had nothing to do with the attack and condemned it," he alleged. PTI PS MNB