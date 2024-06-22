TMC show causes 2 party councillors for scuffle between their loyalists

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday show caused two party councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation in connection with the scuffle between their loyalists in Patuli area in the southern part of city in which one of the councillor was injured.

A senior TMC leader told PTI the two councillors Swaraj Mandal and Tarakeswar Chakraborty were show caused by the party's state unit president Subrata Bakshi to explain how and why the scuffle took place at the TMC office in the Patuli area on Tuesday night.

One of the councillors, Swaraj Mandal of ward no 110, suffered deep gashes on the left side of his face and had to be treated at M R Bangur Hospital in Tollygunje.

Mandal alleged the loyalists of KMC ward no 104 councillor Tarakeswar Chakraborty were behind the attack as he had protested against the spate of illegal constructions and extortion activities by Chakraborty's followers in Patuli-Ganguly Bagan belt under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Party vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar told reporters the TMC state leadership have taken a strong view of any squabble among councillors and any such recurrence which can harm the image of the party will be firmly dealt with.

The move to issue show cause follows another incident of clash between followers of two other councillors in the Kasba area of the city where crude bombs were allegedly hurled.

In another incident on Saturday, unidentified armed miscreants ransacked the office of a TMC councillor of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality in Garia area and attacked three of his followers on Friday night.

The TMC councillor of ward no 1, Pintu Debnath blamed the BJP for the attack claiming some anti-socials in the area were carrying out illegal activities in the bustling Garia station area, located near the Kavi Subhash metro station, and were aided and abetted by BJP.

"With bamboo poles, sticks, rod and revolver they carried on a raid at our party office and attacked those present. The attackers were all known miscreants in the area sheltered by BJP," he told reporters.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said the incident was the fallout of an inner feud within the TMC for sharing the spoils of booming construction business in the belt which is on the southern outskirts of the metropolis and shifting the blame on BJP.

"Everywhere TMC leaders and their followers are fighting among themselves to share the cut money and more such incidents will take place in coming days," he added. PTI SUS RG