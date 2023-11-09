TMC shying away from speaking on Mohua Moitra issue, says CPI(M)

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Claiming that it took several days for Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to comment on the 'cash for query' controversy involving party MP Mahua Moitra, the CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that the TMC is shying away since she has spoken against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coming out in support of party Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Banerjee had said whoever is questioning the government is being "harassed" by the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre.

Asked why it took the TMC national general secretary several days to comment on the Moitra issue since it surfaced, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the ruling party in West Bengal is shying away from speaking on the matter.

"Mahua Moitra has spoken out against Adani and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, so the TMC is not willing to comment," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Stating that a detailed investigation is required into the "cash for query" allegations against the TMC MP, Chakraborty said it is required to bring to the fore whether she had any arrangement with Hiranandani.

"But before that process has been completed, talks of her expulsion have surfaced, this is unethical," Chakraborty said.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is learnt to have recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of "unethical conduct" having an impact on national security.

Moitra on Thursday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, claiming there was a "serious breach of privilege" after a private news channel accessed a confidential draft report of a parliamentary panel on her alleged unethical conduct. PTI AMR MNB