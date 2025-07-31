TMC slams Centre over US tariff, calls foreign policy a 'PR stunt'

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The TMC on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government over the decision of the United States to impose 25 per cent tariff, alleging that the country is now paying the price for a foreign policy built on "photo-ops" and PR exercises instead of meaningful diplomacy.

"Let's connect the dots: India has been hit with 25 per cent tariffs and penalties by the US, worse than what China, Japan, or Vietnam face. The Rupee is at a record low," the party posted on X.

"This is the price of reducing foreign policy to PR stunts and vanity photo-ops. Global image: curated. Diplomatic negotiations: ignored. India: left to bear the brunt," it further wrote in a follow-up post, directly blaming the Centre's diplomatic approach for the unfolding economic pressure.

The TMC's sharp remarks came hours after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement in both Houses of Parliament, asserting that India will take "all necessary steps" to safeguard and promote national interest in light of the US decision.

In his suo motu statement, Goyal said the government is examining the implications of the tariffs and is in consultation with all stakeholders including exporters and industry representatives.

He also said the Centre is engaging with various players to assess the situation thoroughly before charting its next steps.

The backdrop to the controversy is a sudden announcement by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, who declared a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, alongside an unspecified penalty for India's continued procurement of Russian crude oil and military hardware.

TMC leaders claimed the development reflects a deeper crisis in India's foreign policy direction, where, according to them, theatrics have overtaken substance.

"From 'Howdy Modi' to 'Namaste Trump', it's been all pomp and no policy. We are now paying the price, our exports are hit, our economy is exposed, and our global standing is dented," a senior TMC leader told PTI, requesting anonymity.

The party also pointed to the continued depreciation of the Indian Rupee, which hit a record low on Thursday, as evidence of the country's mounting economic vulnerability.

"Foreign policy isn't about stadium selfies, it's about safeguarding national interest," the TMC leader added. PTI PNT MNB