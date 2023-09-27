TMC slams Madhya Pradesh govt over rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the Madhya Pradesh BJP government over the rape of a 12-year-old girl and said although the issue of women's empowerment finds special mention in speeches by leaders of the saffron party, cases of violence against women continue to haunt the country.

Advertisment

The girl was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on September 25, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said.

The girl probably hails from Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to police properly, an official said.

"The dismal state of women's safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again! In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road," the AITC posted on X.

Advertisment

The dismal state of women's safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again!



In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road.



While… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 27, 2023

"While 'Nari Shakti' finds a special mention in PM @narendramodi's speeches, the reality shows how spine-chilling cases of VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN continue to haunt our country. CM @ChouhanShivraj's INABILITY to secure the lives of our women speaks volumes about his priorities!" it added.

Reacting to the allegations, West Bengal BJP unit said the TMC should first look into its backyard as the state has one of the most dismal track records regarding women's safety and law and order issues.

"The TMC should not speak about women's safety and security in other states. First, it should concentrate on the law and order situation in Bengal. Incidents of rapes and atrocities against women are rampant in the state," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.