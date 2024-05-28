TMC snatched rights of OBCs to facilitate its appeasement politics, 'vote jihad': PM Modi

Barasat (WB), May 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flayed the TMC government in West Bengal for "snatching the rights of OBC youths" to facilitate its appeasement politics and “vote jihad”.

Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Modi, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticised her for questioning the judges of the Calcutta High Court and wondered if the TMC would now “let loose its goons on judges" following unfavourable rulings.

“The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool Congress with the OBCs. The party snatched the rights of OBC youths to support its appeasement politics and ‘vote jihad’. The TMC has betrayed the OBCs of West Bengal,” he asserted.

The Calcutta High Court had last week struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

Banerjee had said she will “not accept" the ruling, dubbing it as a verdict passed under the influence of the BJP.

"It is quite evident that TMC doesn't like those who expose its treachery and lies. I am astonished to see how the party is questioning the judiciary. Don’t they have any faith in the judiciary and our Constitution? “The way they are attacking judges is unprecedented. I would like to know whether the TMC would now let loose its goons on judges as they are exposed?” Modi said.

The PM also took umbrage at Banerjee's recent comments against a few monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and alleged these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank. PTI PNT RBT