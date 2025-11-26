TMC stages protest over BLO suicide; Mahua Moitra blames 'inhuman workload'

Krishnanagar (Nadia), Nov 26 (PTI) Alleging "inhuman workload" on booth level officers engaged in the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal, the ruling TMC on Wednesday took out a protest march in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, days after a BLO was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Led by Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and TMC youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, hundreds of party workers wound their way through the town's main arteries before assembling near the district administrative office, and raising slogans soaked in political anger.

The flashpoint was the death of 52-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, a BLO posted in Krishnanagar, who was found hanging at her residence three days ago.

Her family has alleged she had been under intense mental distress due to the pressure of voter-list verification duties during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, a charge that has resonated with BLOs statewide.

Addressing the gathering, Moitra tore into the Election Commission, accusing it of "creating a climate of fear and panic" among ground-level electoral staff.

"This death is not an isolated incident. Thousands of BLOs are being pushed to the brink under an impossible workload. The EC cannot wash its hands of the human cost," she said, triggering loud cheers from party cadres.

Ghosh, amplifying the attack, claimed that the EC had ignored repeated pleas for relief from BLOs struggling with long hours and unworkable deadlines.

"Our BLOs are the backbone of the electoral system. Instead of support, they are being burdened with unbearable targets. This must stop," she said.

TMC leaders later submitted a memorandum to district officials, demanding a relaxation of workload norms, counselling and psychological support for BLOs, and a formal investigation into the circumstances that led to Tarafdar's death.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission to the allegations.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, during a protest rally at Bongaon, had accused the Election Commission of putting "inhuman pressure", claiming that 10 BLOs had been hospitalised and three others had died. PTI CORR PNT NN