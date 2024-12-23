TMC stages protests in Kolkata, districts against Amit Shah’s remarks on B R Ambedkar

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress organised rallies across Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal on Monday, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B R Ambedkar.

The rallies were taken out between 2 pm and 3 pm at the block and ward level, drawing participation from several ministers and party leaders.

The protesters carried flags and posters, and raised slogans against the home minister.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)." The remarks came under criticism from opposition parties, with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee terming Shah’s statement a display of the BJP’s “casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

She had dubbed the remarks derogatory, claiming that those were an insult to the millions of people who look up to Ambedkar for guidance and inspiration.

Banerjee had also called on people to protest against the comments.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who was present at one of the rallies, said the party condemns the attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“However, as a state, we cannot do anything. It is up to the Delhi (central) government to take necessary action. But, we observe that they are not keen on stopping the violence, and instead, want to capitalise on the turmoil for political benefits," Ghosh alleged. PTI BSM RBT