TMC student leader 'censured' for 5 years by CU for 'comments' against acting VC

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The Calcutta University (CU) on Thursday censured Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) general secretary Abhirup Chakraborty for five years over his alleged objectionable remarks against the university’s officiating vice chancellor Shanta Dutta, effectively barring him from all academic activities under the varsity.
Dutta told reporters here that a special meeting of the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of CU, took note of the video clippings of Chakraborty's purported speech against her outside the university gate on August 26 where he "used objectionable words" against Dutta.
In the video, which went viral on social media and was aired on several local news channels on August 26–27, Chakraborty was seen questioning Dutta’s academic credentials and alleged she was acting vindictively by refusing to reschedule undergraduate semester exams set for August 28, which coincided with TMCP’s Foundation Day.
PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
"The Syndicate meeting decided to censure Chakraborty for five years for using objectionable words against the VC, which more than hurting me, lowered the dignity of the VC's post. While he is no more a student of the varsity, Chakraborty won't be allowed to be associated with academic activities of the varsity during the period," Dutta said.
Asked about the decision, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters, "Once the next full-time VC takes over, this decision will be revoked I hope." Accusing Dutta of "parroting the words of someone else," Basu said, "she is acting in a revengeful manner which is alarming." The TMCP had urged the university to postpone the exams, arguing that August 28 marks the foundation day of the student body, traditionally observed with large gatherings and processions.
Refusing to give in to the pressure, Dutta had asserted that the Special Syndicate meeting of CU unanimously decided not to postpone the exam scheduled for August 28.
"We had already conveyed our decision to the Higher Education Department representative at the last Syndicate meeting. If exams are rescheduled due to the political programme of the TMCP, similar demands could arise from other political groups in the future," she had added. PTI SUS MNB
TMC student leader 'censured' for 5 years by CU for 'comments' against acting VC
