TMC students' union protests in Kolkata colleges demanding capital punishment for rapists

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress students wing on Friday staged demonstrations before several colleges in Kolkata demanding amendment of the prevailing law against rape to ensure capital punishment for the offender after conviction in a fast track court.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members also called for a faster CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder case in the RG Kar Hospital.

"We demand amendment of existing law so that rapists are given capital punishment after prompt conviction. It was already highlighted by our leaders Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee," TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya said.

He said this demand has come to the fore following the alleged rape and murder of the on-duty doctor whose body was found in the seminar room of R G Kar Hospital on August 9.

Bhattacharya said the students' body demanded that the CBI expedite the probe into the gruesome crime and identify all those involved to deliver justice to the victim and her family. PTI SUS NN