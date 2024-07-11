TMC students' wing members stop EC meeting of Burdwan University

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) Members of the Trinamool Congress students' wing on Thursday staged a protest outside the offices of the vice-chancellor and registrar of Burdwan University, disrupting an ongoing executive council meeting.

They were protesting against Prof Gautam Chakraborty continuing as the interim VC and making academic and administrative decisions.

Activists from Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) entered the administrative building chanting slogans, which led to the meeting's suspension.

The student demonstrators also surrounded registrar Sujit Chowdhury in the parking lot upon his arrival, demanding that no meetings take place while the Supreme Court-formed search committee oversees the appointment of vice-chancellors across 31 state universities.

A TMCP spokesperson criticised the university's handling of jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam's PhD application, alleging undemocratic practices despite his successful PhD entrance exam results. "We will continue our agitation until Dam is allowed to pursue his PhD," the spokesperson said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh posted on X, "Arnab Dam, who was arrested on charges of being a Maoist, should be allowed to do his PhD. He has proved his merit." Efforts to contact Burdwan University's VC for comment were unsuccessful. A university official said various administrative and academic matters were scheduled for discussion during the EC meeting.