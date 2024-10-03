TMC students' wing supporters show black flags to Guv Bose outside Calcutta University

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony.

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said that they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities.

The governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus, a Raj Bhavan official said.

A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the governor enters the campus smoothly.

The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state owing to differences over several issues. PTI SUS AMR RG