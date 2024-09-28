TMC students' wing suspends 2 functionaries over social media post about film

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress students' wing on Friday night suspended two senior functionaries after they talked on social media about their upcoming film on a young woman.

Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar were suspended with immediate effect by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya, shortly after Haldar uploaded the poster of the film 'Agamani, Tilottomader Galpo' (the tale of Tilottomas) with the tagline 'In the backdrop of RG Kar incident’.

The film, directed by Chakraborty, is slated to release in the first week of October, with Haldar essaying the lead role.

"We hereby suspend... Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar for anti-party activities," the TMCP leadership said in a notice.

Bhattacharya said the decision will remain in force until the disciplinary committee of the party takes a final call on the issue.

He said the two student functionaries violated the party's discipline and created a false impression among the public that the TMCP is promoting the film.

A postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, earlier in the day, had said on X: "We want justice for Tilottoma... While everyone has the individual liberty in creative field, the party will take action if anyone tries to exploit any shocking, tragic incident like R G Kar for promotion of their film." Chakraborty, however, claimed that the film had no connection with the RG Kar incident. PTI SUS RBT