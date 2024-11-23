TMC takes massive lead in all six Bengal assembly bypoll seats

Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have taken an unassailable lead in the bypolls held in the six assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday.

These results are drawing significant attention, especially in light of the ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident, which has sparked public outcry in the state.

The bypolls were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST), following the resignation of sitting MLAs who had secured victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thus vacating their assembly seats.

These elections are seen as an important political test for the state's ruling party.

In Sitai, a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, TMC's Sangita Roy is leading by 1,22,342 votes, 93,208 more than her nearest rival, Dipak Kumar Ray of the BJP, who has so far secured 29,134 votes.

In Madarihat, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo is leading by 66,315 votes, ahead of BJP's Rahul Lohar, who has received 25,165 votes. The seat was won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly polls.

In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey has bagged 71,759 votes against BJP's Rupak Mitra's 26,785.

In Haroa, TMC's SK Rabiul Islam has garnered 91,369 votes, against his rival, Piyarul Islam of the All India Secular Front, who is trailing with 14,211 votes.

TMC's Sujoy Hazra is leading in Medinipur with 65,168 votes, 21,032 more than BJP's Subhajit Roy (Bunty), who has secured 44,136 votes.

In Taldangra, TMC's Falguni Singhababu has polled 43,979 votes, 16,101 more than BJP's Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who has received 27,878 votes.

Of the six constituencies, five are located in South Bengal, a stronghold of the TMC, while Madarihat, in the northern part of the state, had been won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections, making it a key battleground in the region.

Despite the BJP's hopes of retaining its northern seat in Madarihat, the party is currently trailing behind TMC in all constituencies.

The bypolls come at a time when the state's political landscape is charged with protest movements, especially surrounding the RG Kar incident, which has added a layer of intensity to the electoral battle.