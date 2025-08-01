TMC terms blocking of MPs by marshals in Rajya Sabha 'unprecedented'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Terming the incident of marshals blocking MPs in the Rajya Sabha "unprecedented", Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday accused the NDA government of being "scared" of discussing Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the House.

In a post on X, the TMC leader also said the opposition INDIA bloc would fight them "to the finish".

"Rajya Sabha today. Unprecedented...," O'Brien said on X.

"Marshals (or CISF personnel ) preemptively barricade Well. AITC, DMK & AAP MPs barred from entering the Well. Never seen anything like this before," he said.

"So scared to discuss SIR-vote chori. Modi-Shah, INDIA will fight you to the finish... See you Monday," he said.

Marshals were seen blocking the entry points between the Opposition benches and the well of the House on Friday, as the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 12 noon.

Opposition MPs were on their feet raising slogans against the SIR as soon as the House reassembled. Soon, the MPs were seen rushing towards the well but marshals came in their way, blocking the entries to the well.

TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, and AAP's Sanjay Singh were seen forcing their way past the marshals, following which several other MPs, including many from Congress, also trooped into the well.

The MPs raised slogans against the SIR exercise, and also protested against the blockade by security staff.