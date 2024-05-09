TMC to approach EC over Sandeshkhali 'sting operation' video

New Delhi: The TMC will lodge a complaint with the EC against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and others, claiming that a saffron party leader has "confessed" on camera that the rape accusations in the Sandeshkhali incident were concocted, sources said on Thursday.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will submit a letter to the Election Commission (EC)later in the day, they said.
Party sources said their complaint is based on a purported video in which a man claiming to be Gangadhar Kayal -- BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali -- was heard saying that Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, was "behind the whole conspiracy".
In the "sting operation" video done by a news platform which was later shared by the TMC on X, Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Adhikari.
Since May 4, the entire @BJP4India machinery has been desperately trying to dismiss the Sandeshkhali exposé & cover up their heinous crimes. But truth can never be hidden for long!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 8, 2024
Will @BJP4Bengal now discredit the voices of Bengal's women, narrating how they were coerced to… pic.twitter.com/LDmmW41KQ7
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, alleged that the "sting operation" was "fake", and suspected that it was made using artificial intelligence (AI).