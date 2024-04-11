TMC to attend opposition rally in Ranchi on April 21

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress will attend the opposition rally to be held in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on April 21, sources said.

Advertisment

According to a source, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren called West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee a few days ago to invite her to the rally.

While Banerjee herself is unlikely to attend due to the ongoing election campaign, the party will send its representatives.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is holding an "Ulgulan (revolution) Maharally" in Ranchi on April 21, which will be attended by INDIA bloc parties.

Advertisment

Earlier, INDIA bloc parties held a joint 'Save India' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, and actions against other opposition leaders by central agencies.

The TMC, which is going solo in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls after the seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed, was represented in the rally by party leader Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose.

O'Brien had announced at the rally that the TMC continues to be a part of the INDIA bloc.

The source said the decision on who would represent the TMC would be conveyed to the organisers around April 18-19.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31. He had resigned ahead of his arrest, after which Champai Soren took oath as the new chief minister of the state. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. PTI AO MNK MNK