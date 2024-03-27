TMC to attend opposition's 'maha rally' against Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Trinamool Congress will send its representatives to the March 31 rally of the INDIA bloc against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, sources said. The INDIA bloc has announced the 'maha rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan following Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on March 21. TMC sources said the party would send two leaders as representatives to the rally but did not name the leaders. While the TMC has maintained a distance from the opposition's alliance after seat sharing talks with the Congress in West Bengal failed, it has asserted that it remains a part of the INDIA bloc as a formation against the ideology of the ruling BJP. The ruling party of West Bengal last week sent senior leader Derek O'Brien to join opposition leaders who met the Chief Election Commissioner and presented a memorandum to the poll panel alleging "unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment of central agencies" by the ruling BJP to "target, suffocate and intimidate" the opposition parties. The INDIA bloc leaders submitted a list of recent incidents of central agencies targeting opposition parties, and said level playing field is not there for the opposition. Besides O'Brien, the delegation included TMC's Nadimul Haque, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Pankaj Gupta, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad, DMK's P Wilson and Javed Ali of the SP. The opposition leaders shared a list ten incidents of cases and raids against opposition leaders by central agencies since January, which included CBI registering an FIR against TMC's Mahua Moitra, raids and arrest of leaders of the BRS which is not a part of the INDIA bloc, raids and arrest of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav's aide, arrest of Hemant Soren, and freezing of Congress' accounts among other incidents. PTI AO ZMN