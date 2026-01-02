TMC to be in opposition after West Bengal assembly polls: Suvendu Adhikari

Chanchal (WB), Jan 2 (PTI) Asserting that the Trinamool Congress will be in the opposition bench after the assembly polls in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the ongoing SIR process is an indicator of what is to happen in the polls.

He promised better welfare schemes for the people if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, saying that the TMC is spreading lies that the 'Lokkhir bhandar' scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government for giving monetary support to women will be stopped by the saffron party.

"Trinamool Congress will become an opposition party in West Bengal in April," Adhikari said while addressing a public meeting here in Malda district.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in the first half of this year.

Stating that there was a difference of only 40 lakh between the votes obtained by TMC and BJP in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari said, "Already 58 lakh names have been deleted in the draft voter list published in the ongoing SIR.

The Leader of the Opposition said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Malda after Makar Sankranti.

Adhikari said that despite opposition by the TMC leaders, the Waqf (Amendment) Act has been implemented in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee had said the Act will not be implemented here, but it has been done," Adhikari said.

Maintaining that the BJP wanted peace to prevail in the state, he alleged that the TMC leadership was indulging in divisive politics and appeasement of Muslims for votes.

"BJP speaks of giving to Bengal industries like in Gujarat and good governance like that in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Adhikari said.

Claiming that the TMC was making false allegations against the central government about not giving funds to the state for housing and MNREGA schemes, Adhikari alleged that money given for these was looted by unauthorised beneficiaries.

"BJP will give Rs three lakh for each house to the beneficiaries if it comes to power in the state," he said, maintaining that a house cannot be built with Rs 1.20 lakh given by the Mamata Banerjee government. PTI AMR RG