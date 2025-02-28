TMC to campaign for voter list scrutiny amid allegations of electoral roll manipulation by BJP

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The TMC will hit the streets from Saturday to conduct door-to-door scrutiny of the electoral rolls amid allegations of voter list manipulation by the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly polls in West Bengal.

Senior TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim will oversee these checks to identify genuine voters in South Kolkata and will go on a door-to-door visit.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate the electoral rolls by bringing in fake voters from other states. So, along with our party workers, we shall go on a door-to-door visit to verify the voter list,” Hakim told reporters.

Addressing TMC's state conference at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Banerjee alleged that the BJP, with the "support of the Election Commission", was tampering with the electoral rolls by adding fake voters from other states.

She claimed that the BJP had employed similar tactics in previous elections in Delhi and Maharashtra.

In response to these allegations, Banerjee has directed TMC state president Subrata Bakshi to lead a committee that includes party leaders such as Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, tasked with examining the voters' list across all blocks.

The verification process is expected to be completed within 10 days.

The TMC supremo emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue of "ghost voters", labelling it the party's top priority. She warned district presidents against reluctance in this task, indicating that non-compliance could lead to their removal from positions. PTI PNT NN