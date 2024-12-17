TMC to oppose bill on simultaneous polls: Saugata Roy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress will oppose the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, party leader Saugata Roy said on Tuesday.

Terming the bill as "anti-federal", the Lok Sabha MP told reporters in Parliament premises that "we shall oppose it." The constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

The TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her MPs will oppose the "draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament". PTI AO DV DV