New Delhi (PTI): The Trinamool Congress would support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, party sources said on Saturday.

As Parliament meets for the second phase of the Budget session on Monday, Lok Sabha has listed for Monday a notice by the opposition to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the speaker for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner.

At least 118 opposition MPs had submitted the notice for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs in the first phase of Budget session.

TMC MPs had previously not signed the notice.