TMC trade union office 'vandalised' along Nabanna march route

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) An office of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), the trade union wing of the TMC, located in Park Street area in central Kolkata was allegedly vandalised on Saturday during a protest march to West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' organised to mark one year of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Hospital.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party's student wing, said in a statement that it, along with INTTUC, will hold a protest in front of the vandalised office located on J L Nehru Road near Park Street crossing on August 10.

The party posted a video which showed posters of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee ripped from the wall and lying on floor, and the ceiling fan blades twisted.

TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya alleged that members of the BJP's youth wing went on a rampage inside the INTTUC office while proceeding along J L Nehru Road, raising slogans.

"They attacked without any provocation. Our workers did not retaliate. A complaint has been lodged at the police station," Bhattacharya added.

"We will observe Raksha Bandhan tomorrow exactly at the same time when the vandalism took place around noon. Our leader TMC MLA Madan Mitra visited the place and said the culprits must be punished," he said.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh denied the involvement of his party members in the alleged incident. PTI SUS ACD