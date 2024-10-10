TMC unleashed threat culture, jungle raj in Bengal: Nadda over RG Kar incident

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday slammed the TMC government over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, alleging that the ruling party has unleashed a “threat culture and jungle raj” in West Bengal.

Speaking to a group of intellectuals at a city hotel, Nadda said that following the Supreme Court's directives, the central government has issued three advisories regarding a safe work environment within college and hospital campuses for all staff members and students.

He urged the West Bengal government to comply with these advisories.

“Lawlessness and jungle raj prevail in West Bengal. A culture of threats exists under TMC rule. It is shameful that the state government cannot provide safety and security to women in the state. The TMC's culture has now become a 'threat culture.' Gundaraaj and cut money culture are now synonymous with Trinamool. People know all this, and I think people will soon teach TMC a lesson democratically,” Nadda said.

Despite having a woman chief minister, the safety of women in West Bengal remains a critical issue, he noted.

He criticized the TMC administration, stating that it has fostered an environment of "lawlessness".

“Women are not safe in Bengal; they are being brutalized and murdered. Even elections were not held in a free and fair manner. Democracy has been destroyed,” Nadda said.

"Maa Durga is a symbol of grace and strength. But when I come to Bengal and see the cruelty towards women here, I pray especially to Maa Durga, to awaken compassion in the hearts of those in power, so that we can fight against the injustice happening here and ensure justice is delivered," he added.

Following the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Centre has issued three advisories regarding the safety and security of doctors and medical staff, Nadda said.

"The West Bengal government must comply with these advisories and report to us on the steps taken,” the Union health minister stressed.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory for all medical colleges and institutions, urging them to develop policies for a safe work environment within college and hospital campuses for all staff members, including faculty, students, and resident doctors.

Referring to the ongoing protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, Nadda stated that the BJP stands by the doctors' demand for a safe and secure work environment in hospitals and medical colleges.

“In light of the recent incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, I want to emphasize that the BJP government stands firm with our doctors and assures them of unwavering support from the central government,” he said.

Responding to Nadda’s remarks, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh asserted that the BJP has a dismal track record when it comes to women's safety in states ruled by it and the leaders should not speak about Bengal.

"In the RG Kar case, the main accused has been arrested, and justice will be delivered. Bengal is a safe place for women,” he said.

A medic was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital on August 9, triggering a 'cease work' by junior doctors for nearly two months in two phases.

They were demanding justice for the victim, a “thorough clean-up” of the state healthcare system, and strengthened safety measures within medical college campuses.

A group of junior doctors have also been on a fast-unto-death since Saturday evening to press for their demands.

Speaking on the Union Cabinet's decision last week to confer classical language status to the Bengali language, Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

“It is only because of the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Bengali language has been conferred classical language status. There can be no sharing of this initiative. This visionary step is a testament to our government's commitment to protect and promote India's rich linguistic diversity,” he said.

The Union Cabinet last week approved conferring classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali languages.

“The chief minister here talks about Bengali pride and culture but in reality, has done nothing either to promote it or take it forward," he said.

Recalling Gopal Krishna Gokhale's quote ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,’ Nadda asserted that the state is now lagging behind because of previous governments and the TMC regime.

Nadda said that the BJP’s victory in Haryana and its good performance in the Jammu & Kashmir polls reflect that people have voted against divisive politics.

“BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly elections sent a clear message to those who tried to promote polarization, appeasement, and vote-bank politics. The message is that the people of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir have given a befitting reply to all this and have voted against it,” he said.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback, while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in the maiden elections in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PTI PNT NN