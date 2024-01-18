TMC welcomes high court order allowing Mamata Banerjee's harmony rally on Jan 22

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court's approval of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's harmony rally on January 22, coinciding with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, sparked a heated exchange of verbal jabs between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

The Trinamool Congress welcomed the court's decision, interpreting it as a triumph over perceived "communal designs" by the saffron camp, sparking a verbal sparring match between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

The BJP swiftly responded to the TMC's remarks, characterizing the rally as a strategic move to stoke communal tensions in the state in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, in response to concerns from opposition parties about a potential law and order crisis in West Bengal on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Governor CV Ananda Bose wrote to chief Secretary BP Gopalika requesting details of the security arrangements in the state.

The high court did not grant senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's prayer for not allowing the 'Sampriti' (harmony) rally to be led by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on the same day due to concerns about potential unrest.

Adhikari's counsel told the court that permission had been granted for 35 programmes in the city related to the consecration of the Ram temple, from 11 am to 5 pm on January 22.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to ensure that peace was maintained during the rally.

Sources within the TMC revealed that Mamata Banerjee, who had announced her intention to lead a 'rally for harmony' in Kolkata on January 22 from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, after paying homage to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple, plans to visit various places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras. The rally is slated to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan with a mega gathering.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "We welcome the Calcutta High Court order regarding the rally. It is a tight slap for the BJP leaders who had moved the court trying to stop it. This is a victory of the people over the communal designs by the BJP".

"They (BJP) are against the rally for harmony. It only reflects their mindset vying to create communal tensions in society. The saffron camp wants to divide the society and that is why they are opposing the rally," he said.

Ghosh claimed that the rally is not related to the Ram Mandir inauguration, emphasising its association with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 and Republic Day on January 26.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also criticised the BJP for allegedly attempting to communalise and politicise a rally conducted for a public cause.

She asserted, "The rally has nothing to do with any political programme by the BJP. So what is the harm in conducting a harmony rally in the state? By opposing the rally, the BJP has exposed its communal designs".

Meanwhile, TMC sources, while providing details about the proposed rally, said the feisty TMC boss will offer prayers at all the places of worship of various religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras before the march concludes at the Park Circus Maidan.

The court refrained from issuing any order on Adhikari's request for the deployment of paramilitary forces in the state on that day.

In response to Ghosh's remarks, the BJP claimed that the TMC government has a poor track record in handling communal disturbances.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya remarked, "Earlier we have seen the state getting engulfed in communal riots during Ram Navami processions." BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar supported Adhikari's decision to move the court.

"The state government in its bid to appease a specific community time and again has taken steps which are against the Hindu community. We feel that this rally will be an attempt by the TMC to flare up communal passions. We are opposing this tendency," he said.

Referring to communal riots during Ram Navami processions in March last year, the BJP emphasised concerns over potential communal passions allegedly being flared up by the TMC through the upcoming rally.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "Both the TMC and the BJP are trying to divert attention from the real issues of livelihood and unemployment".

The Ram temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 attendees expected to participate in the programme.

Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that she would lead a 'rally for harmony' in Kolkata on January 22, commencing from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying homage to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.