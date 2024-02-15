TMC welcomes SC verdict scrapping electoral bond scheme

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Welcoming the Supreme Court's landmark judgment annulling the electoral bonds scheme, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday said people have the right to know the source of funding of political parties.

Without naming any political outfit, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the verdict was a blow to the party which introduced the bonds in the country.

"People have the right to know the source of funding of political parties. We welcome the Supreme Court judgment," Ghosh told reporters here.

He claimed that the TMC has always been in favour of transparency.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always been vocal for electoral reforms," Ghosh said.

The scheme was notified by the BJP-led central government in January 2018.

Annulling the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, the apex court said it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. PTI AMR NN