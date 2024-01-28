TMC will announce its alliance partner at appropriate time: G K Vasan

ERODE Jan 28, (PTI) The Tamil Maanila Congress will announce at an appropriate time who it would enter into an alliance with for the upcoming Parliament elections, party President G K Vasan said here on Sunday.

TMC was a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2021 state assembly elections with AIADMK and the BJP.

While interacting with mediapersons after participating in a programme here, the former Congress leader lambasted the ruling DMK for its failure to fulfil its election promises.

He wanted the Tamil Nadu government to form an international-standard sports stadium inside the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT) Engineering College near Chitode here and provide professional sports coaching to youngsters in all games. He also wanted special sports classes to be conducted thrice a week in schools and colleges.

When asked about film actor Vijay's proposed entry into politics, the TMC president said, "India is a democratic country and every citizen has the right to form a political party and enter into politics. So, I welcome his proposed entry into politics." Party general secretary Vidiyal Sekar was also present at the venue. PTI CORR SDP ANE