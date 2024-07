Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani on Saturday won the Raiganj assembly seat in a bypoll in West Bengal by a margin of over 50,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival, Election Commission website said.

In Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Kalyani won by a margin of 50,077 votes over his nearest BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh.

Kalyani got 86,479 votes, while Ghosh bagged 36,402. PTI PNT BDC