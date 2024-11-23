Advertisment
TMC candidate Sangita Roy wins Sitai assembly seat in Bengal bypolls

NewsDrum Desk
Trinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy (File image)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy won the Sitai assembly seat in West Bengal bypolls, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dipak Kumar Ray by a margin of 1,30,636 votes on Saturday, the EC said.

The TMC retained the seat.

The TMC candidate bagged 1,65,984 votes, while Ray managed 35,348.

Congress' Harihar Roy Singha secured the third position with 9,177 votes.

Bypolls were held in five other seats Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, and Madarihat.

The by-elections to the assembly seats were necessitated after the resignation of sitting MLAs who were elected to Lok Sabha in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

