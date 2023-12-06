TMC women MPs to protest Giriaj Singh's 'misogynistic' remarks on Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Women TMC MPs on Thursday will stage a protest at the Parliament complex against Union Minister Giriraj Singh's "misogynistic" comments targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources in the party said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on X shared a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)." Several leaders of the TMC slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the Kolkata International Film Festival.

"The not so honourable minister of rural development Mr. Giriraj Singh has just made some shocking comments about the only lady chief minister in India, Mamata Banerjee," Moitra said in a post on X.

"Your shameful misogynistic comments about only lady CM in India reek of your sick perverted mentality. Yes, we love our jashn. We love our thumkas. We celebrate that BJP can never rule Bengal," she said.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen also raised the issue in the House during a debate on the economic situation in the country.

"I would like to strongly protest the pose and posture of one of our Cabinet ministers targeting the only lady chief minister of the country. I can show you the video if you want. It should be noted," he said.

Sources in the TMC said the party's women MPs will stage a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning against Singh.

The TMC has two women members in the Rajya Sabha and seven women members in the Lok Sabha. PTI AO AO ANB ANB