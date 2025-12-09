TMC women's wing takes out march to mark 79th anniversary of first meeting of Constituent Assembly

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) The Trinamool Mahila Congress on Tuesday took out a march in central Kolkata to mark the 79th anniversary of the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly and pledged to "protect the rights of Bengal".

The march, led by state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and cabinet minister Shashi Panja, began at the Academy of Fine Arts and proceeded towards Dharmatala.

KMC councillors and members of the mayor-in-council also joined the demonstration.

Participants held placards carrying slogans such as "Take an oath to protect the rights of Bengal" and "Join together, get ready," as the party framed the event as a defence of state rights and constitutional values.

Panja said the rally was organised to remind people of December 9, 1946, the day the Constituent Assembly first convened.

"The Constitution is our protection armour," she said, accusing the Centre of "attacking and depriving Bengal" by stopping development funds and denying the state its dues.

Panja and other leaders reiterated that the BJP was attempting to "occupy Bengal" politically and administratively, alleging that tools such as SIR and excessive documentation requirements were being used to "harass people".

The TMC leadership also accused the BJP of undermining cooperative federalism, claiming the party was interested only in "grabbing power by hook or by crook". PTI BSM MNB