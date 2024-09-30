TMC women's wing takes out rally seeking justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) TMC women's wing on Monday took out a rally in Kolkata demanding that the CBI expedite its investigation into the RG Kar rape-murder case of the medic who was murdered last month and that justice be delivered in the case.

The TMC women's wing activists marched from the metro to the Birla Planetarium, near the CBI office at Nizam Palace in South Kolkata, on Monday afternoon. Later, they organised a sit-in at the Gandhi statue in the Mayo Road area.

Carrying posters and placards, TMC women activists shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim.

"The CBI has so far arrested a few people only. It has been nearly two months, but it is yet to complete the investigation. We want the CBI to expedite its investigation process," a TMC activist said.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, leading to the arrest of a civic volunteer by Kolkata police the next day.

The Calcutta High Court subsequently ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 13, with the CBI starting its probe on August 14. PTI PNT RG