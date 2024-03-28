TMC women's wing to launch door-to-door campaign for LS polls

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) In a bid to reach out to the women voters of West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress will launch a door-to-door campaign to connect with them.

With cohesive voting patterns and higher turnout compared to men in recent elections, women voters, constituting nearly 50 per cent of West Bengal's electorate, have become a pivotal voting bloc that all political parties are vying to woo ahead of the parliamentary polls.

According to a party statement, the TMC women's wing will visit every household and engage with the female members.

"TMC Mahila Wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, along with party MP Mala Roy, has led a meeting where a decision was taken to reach out to every household booth-wise. A special kit will be given to a female member of every household. Besides, an envelope highlighting Didi's (Mamata Banerjee's) decision to increase Lakshmir Bhandar's amount will also be given," the statement said.

The state government has recently hiked amounts under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for women to Rs 1,000 for the general category and Rs 1,200 for SCs and STs.

The party, however, did not mention the contents of the 'special kit'.

The party stated that pamphlets will be distributed highlighting how "anti-Bengal BJP zamindars" are depriving the state of its dues and how Banerjee is "working tirelessly for the people through welfare schemes", seeking their opinions on these matters.

The TMC said that its women's wing will lay special focus on the 12 Lok Sabha seats where the party has fielded women candidates through a series of public meetings in smaller gatherings.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the state has 3.73 crore women voters, 12 lakh less than the number of registered male voters at 3.85 crore. However, there has been a notable increase in the registration of fresh women voters, with their numbers growing by 9.8 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

In 2019, the TMC had won 22 seats whereas the BJP had bagged 18 seats, out of which seven were from north Bengal.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Results will be declared on June 4. PTI PNT ACD