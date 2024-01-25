TMC women's wing to protest against BJP across West Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) The TMC women's wing will organise rallies across West Bengal on January 30 to protest against "disrespectful remarks" by BJP leaders against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The outfit's president Chandrima Bhattacharya said 34 rallies will be held across the state to protest against "disgraceful and misogynistic remarks" by BJP leaders.

"We have been noticing that time and again BJP leaders disrespect women, especially the only woman chief minister in the country, Mamata Banerjee," she alleged.

Last week, the TMC sought an apology from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, alleging that he made obscene remarks against Banerjee.

The state BJP claimed that these were tactics adopted by the TMC to divert the attention of the people from the state government's "failure" to control the "lawless situation" in West Bengal. PTI PNT SOM